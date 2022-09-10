Queen Elizabeth II: What happens between now and the funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be held on Monday, 19 September.

The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey, and the day has been approved as a bank holiday across the UK by King Charles III.

On Sunday, 11 September, the Queen’s coffin left Balmoral to travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

In the next few days, the Queen will be flown to England, where her coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days ahead of her funeral on 19 September.

