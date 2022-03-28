Joe Biden announced that his budged for fiscal year 2023 would contain a new tax for millionaires and billionaires on Monday while accusing his predecessor of running up the federal budget deficit.

Mr Biden delivered remarks at the White House flanked by his acting budget office director, Shalanda Young, and claimed that his plan for America’s finances would lead to “the largest one-year reduction in the deficit in US history”.

Turning his fire on Donald Trump, he added: “After my ... predecessor’s fiscal mismanagement, we’re reducing the Trump deficits and returning our fiscal house to order.”

More follows...