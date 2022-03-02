Biden says Ukraine has inspired free world and Putin will never weaken its resolve

Joe Biden has said the people and the president of Ukraine have inspired the free world and that Vladimir Putin will never be able to weaken its resolve.

On a night when many members of the two chambers of Congress wore something blue or yellow to honour the people of Ukraine - attacked last week by Russian troops, Mr Biden said while their cities may be encircled by Mr Putin’s tanks, he will not be able to capture their hearts.

“We, the United States of America, stand with the Ukrainian people,” Mr Biden said.