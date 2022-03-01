Zelensky urges Biden to say something ‘strong’ and ‘useful’ in State of the Union speech: ‘I’m not in a movie, I’m not iconic’
Biden will give State of the Union address on Tuesday
Ukraine’s president is urging Joe Biden to say something that is “useful” for his government and shy away from vague statements of support that are not backed up by action during his State of the Union address.
Volodymyr Zelensky made the comments on Tuesday, hours before Mr Biden is due to address a joint session of Congress.
"It's very serious ... I'm not in a movie,” he told CNN and Reuters from his command center in Kyiv.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies