Jill Biden will sit with Ukrainian ambassador at State of the Union

First Lady Jill Biden will sit with the Ukrainian ambassador to the US during her husband’s State of the Union speech tonight.

According to a guest list released by the White House on Tuesday, Ambassador Oksana Markarova will “join the First Lady in the viewing box,” in an apparent gesture of support for Ukraine as it battles a Russian invasion.

Ms Markarova will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Gentleman Douglas Emhoff; President Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens; and several American citizens “chosen by the White House because they represent policies or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow