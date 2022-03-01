A Facebook whistleblower who leaked tens of thousands of internal documents and accused the company of prioritising money over public safety will be in the audience at tonight’s State of the Union address.

The White House on Tuesday announced it had invited former Facebook manager Frances Haugen to attend the speech where President Joe Biden is expected to outline his plan to hold social media companies accountable for their role in America’s mental health crisis.

“Haugen is a specialist in algorithmic product management, having worked on ranking algorithms at Google, Pinterest, Yelp and Facebook,” a press release states.

“Haugen was recruited to Facebook to be the lead Product Manager on the Civic Misinformation team, which dealt with issues related to democracy and misinformation, and, later, worked on counter-espionage.

“She is an advocate for more humanity and transparency across the tech and social media industry, especially as it relates to teen mental health.

Ms Haugen made headlines last fall when she sat before Congress and presented thousands of pages of the company’s own research which she said showed its platforms harm children and incite political violence.

Mr Biden is slated to address that topic during his speech, according to The Hill.

Senior administration officials told the outlet Mr Biden will call for Congress to confront the “systematic role” social media platforms play in the mental health crisis among young people by strengthening privacy protections, banning targeted advertising to children and stopping the collection of their personal data.

