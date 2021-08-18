President Joe Biden told ABC News Wednesday evening that US troops will stay in Afghanistan as long as necessary to evacuate all US civilians, even if it means staying past the planned 31 August withdrawal date.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked Mr Biden if troops would leave even if Americans and allies were trying to leave.

“We've got like 10 to 15,000 Americans in the country right now. Right? And are you committed to making sure that the troops stay until every American who wants to be out is out,” Mr Stephanopoulos asked Mr Biden.

Mr Biden responded by saying “yes.” Still, the president responded when asked if Americans should understand that troops might be there after 31 August withdrawal date.

“Americans should understand that we're gonna try to get it done before Aug. 31st,” he said.

“And if you're American force -- if there's American citizens left, we're gonna stay to get them all out,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden added that 10,000 to 15,000 Americans are in the nation as well as 50,000 to 65,000 Afghans and their families that the US wants to help evacuate.

“The commitment holds to get everyone out that, in fact, we can get out and everyone who should come out. And that's the objective. That's what we're doing now. That's the path we're on. And I think we'll get there,” he said.