Biden’s support among independents drags across multiple polls

A large share of independents don’t support President Joe Biden across multiple polls as he launches his 2024 re-election campaign.

Interactive Polls tweeted out four surveys that showed Mr Biden has a net negative 29 per cent approval rating.

A survey from The Washington Post and ABC News showed that in a rematch against former president Donald Trump, 42 per cent of independents said they would back Mr Trump compared with 34 per cent who said they would support Mr Biden.

In addition, 30 per cent of independents approve of the job Mr Biden is doing compared to 60 per cent who disapprove. By comparison, Mr Biden beat Mr Trump with the group by nine points in 2020, according to the Pew Research Centre.

Mr Biden also lags in other polls among independent voters. A The Economist/YouGov poll found that 33 per cent of independent voters approve of Mr Biden. Meanwhile, a Civiqs poll found that 29 per cent of independent voters approve of him compared to 58 per cent who disapprove of Mr Biden.

An Investors Business Daily/TIPP found that 27 per cent of independent voters approve of Mr Biden’s job performance while 63 per cent disapprove.

The numbers come as Mr Biden announced his re-election campaign last month, aiming to create a contrast between himself and Mr Trump as well as “MAGA Republicans” who want to restrict abortion and ban books.

But Mr Biden faces significant headwinds as he faces re-election. The Post/ABC poll found that 44 per cent of people polled said they would vote for Mr Trump and only 38 per cent said they would vote for Mr Biden. Similarly, 42 per cent said they would vote for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis while 37 per cent said they would back Mr Biden.