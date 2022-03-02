Congressional Republicans booed President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address after he criticised the Trump administration providing tax breaks for the wealthy.

Mr Biden was speaking about his Covid-19 relief package known as the American Rescue Plan while criticising the tax cut that Republican majorities in Congress and President Donald Trump passed in 2017.

“And unlike the $2 Trillion tax cut passed in the previous administration that benefitted the top one per cent of Americans, the American Rescue Plan helped working people—and left no one behind,” he said.