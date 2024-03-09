‘I’m not a young guy’: Biden jokes about his age in new ad

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In a new campaign advertisement, President Joe Biden tries to take control of the narrative around his age by addressing the obvious with a joke.

“Look I’m not a young guy, that’s no secret,” he laughs in a new ad released Saturday.

Mr Biden, 81, appears laid-back in the new advertisement and counters the joke about his age with a benefit to his many years of experience: “But here’s the deal, I understand how to get things done for the American people.”

He then lists his administration’s accomplishments like tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, boosting the economy and lowering prescription drug prices before hitting talking points that are especially relevant to young voters.

“I’ve passed the biggest law in history to combat climate change because our future depends on it,” Mr Biden says.

“Donald Trump took away the freedom of women to choose, I’m determined to make Roe v Wade the law of the land, again.”

The ad, aptly titled like the popular TikTok homepage, “For You”, is part of the president’s re-election campaign’s appeal to young voters – the same voting bloc that helped Mr Biden get elected in 2020.

Mr Biden’s tone is much softer and jokier compared to the fiery State of the Union speech he gave on Thursday.

While Mr Biden compares his accomplishments to those of former president Donald Trump, it’s less confrontational. He describes Mr Trump’s failure to pass infrastructure legislation, and how he championed overturning the federal right to an abortion.

The ad even features one of Mr Biden’s sarcastic one-liners in an outtake.

Off-camera, a crew member asks the president to do “one more take” leading Mr Biden to respond: “Look I’m very young, energetic and handsome, what the hell am I doing this for?”

“For You” will play on TV channels that are popular with young voters like ESPN, Adult Swim and Comedy Central. It arrives as Mr Biden faces negative polling that shows a majority of Americans aren’t confident in his efficiency due to his age and young people aren’t happy with his economic record.

The advertisement is part of a $30m ad buy recently announced by the Biden-Harris campaign. It is expected to air over the next six weeks on local cable channels in swing states like Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and more.