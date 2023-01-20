✕ Close President Biden will survey storm damages in Santa Cruz County

President Joe Biden assessed storm damage in Santa Cruz County, California on Thursday accompanied by Governor Gavin Newsom. Mr Biden met first responders and locals impacted by the succession of storms that struck the region.

“If anybody doubts the climate is changing, then they must’ve been asleep for the last couple years,” the president said during remarks from a storm-damaged beach in the town of Capitola.

During the California tour, Mr Biden continued to defend how his office handled classified material, amid ongoing investigations from the DoJ.

“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. There’s no there there,” he said.

His visit comes a day shy of his second anniversary in the White House, and as the US hits the debt ceiling forcing the government to take “extraordinary measures to make payments on the national debt”.