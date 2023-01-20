Biden news - live: President assesses storm damage in California as classified documents scandal hurts polls
President Biden will survey storm damages in Santa Cruz County
President Joe Biden assessed storm damage in Santa Cruz County, California on Thursday accompanied by Governor Gavin Newsom. Mr Biden met first responders and locals impacted by the succession of storms that struck the region.
“If anybody doubts the climate is changing, then they must’ve been asleep for the last couple years,” the president said during remarks from a storm-damaged beach in the town of Capitola.
During the California tour, Mr Biden continued to defend how his office handled classified material, amid ongoing investigations from the DoJ.
“I think you’re going to find there’s nothing there. There’s no there there,” he said.
His visit comes a day shy of his second anniversary in the White House, and as the US hits the debt ceiling forcing the government to take “extraordinary measures to make payments on the national debt”.
Supreme Court internal probe did not identify Dobbs ruling leaker
A monthslong investigation by the Marshal of the Supreme Court has failed to determine who leaked a draft version of the court’s decision overturning Roe v Wade to Politico last year, the court said on Thursday.
In a statement, the court said the leak of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization was “one of the worst breaches of trust in its history” and “a grave assault on the judicial process,” but the person who provided the draft to a pair of reporters for the Washington, DC-based publication has not yet been identified despite the Marshal’s best efforts.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest from Washington, DC.
Supreme Court says internal probe hasn’t found leaker of Roe v Wade ruling
‘The team has to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence’
Will epic California storms be enough to end state’s drought?
An “atmospheric river” drenched California with storms, bringing exceptionally high levels of precipitation across the golden state.
Thanks to a series of storms beginning in late December, areas of California have received 400 to 600 per cent of their normal rain levels, according to the National Weather Service. By early January, state scientists at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada mountains were recording snows that were 177 per cent higher than average.
The intense weather has often proved catastrophic on the ground, causing flooding, downed trees, and mudslides that have killed at least 16 people and left roughly 224,000 people in the state without power, the Washington Post reports.
Despite all the destruction it has caused, will the atmospheric river end California’s historic drought, the worst in state history? Not quite, according to scientists.
Read our full story on the question for more details.
Will epic California storms be enough to end state’s drought?
It will take more than a few storms to rescue California from its historic drought
House GOP Oversight committee to hold border hearing on week of State of the Union
The Republican-controlled House Committee on Oversight and Accountability with hold a hearing on the “invasion of our southern border” on the week of 6 February to investigate the Biden administration’s policies “that have fueled the ongoing border crisis”.
“President Biden’s radical open borders agenda has ignited the worst border crisis in American history. The Biden Administration’s deliberate actions are fueling human smuggling, stimulating drug cartel operations, enabling deadly drugs such as fentanyl to flow into American communities, and encouraging illegal immigrants to flout US immigration laws. Republicans will hold the Biden Administration accountable for this ongoing humanitarian, national security, and public health crisis that has turned every town into a border town,” said Chairman James Comer.
President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address on 7 February.
