Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Biden says he is ‘surprised’ classified documents were found at former office in first comments since revelation

Republicans launch investigation into materials relating to his time as vice president

Andrew Buncombe
Seattle
Wednesday 11 January 2023 00:24
Comments
<p>Congressional committee says it will investigate why files marked classified were found in President Joe Biden’s former private office</p>

Congressional committee says it will investigate why files marked classified were found in President Joe Biden’s former private office

(AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden has claimed he was surprised classified documents were found in a think-tank office he once used and said he and his team were cooperating with a review into why they were there.

Speaking during a visit to Mexico, Mr Biden reporters that he took the issue of classified documents seriously, and that he did not know what was in them.

“We are cooperating fully with the review, which I hope will be finished soon,” he said.

He said his attorneys “did what they should have done” when they immediately called the National Archives about the discovery at the offices of the Penn Biden Centre in Washington DC.

Mr Biden had an office there after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his presidential campaign.

Recommended

CBS News was the first to report that several classified documents from Mr Biden’s time as vice president were discovered last autumn.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has asked the US attorney in Chicago to investigate the matter.

More follows....

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in