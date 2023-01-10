Biden news – live: Classified documents found in Washington DC sparks outrage from Trump and GOP lawmakers
President Joe Biden’s visit to Mexico has been shrouded by news that classified documents from his time as vice president were discovered at a think tank in Washington DC.
Mr Biden’s attorneys confirmed on Monday that they had found the government materials in a private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in November.
It is currently unclear what the documents contain or how they got there but the Justice Department has launched an investigation.
The revelation came just as the president was being officially welcomed to Mexico City where he is attending a three-day summit with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
During the visit, the leaders will hold trilateral talks on energy, economic cooperation, immigration and drug trafficking, especially fentanyl.
On his way to Mexico, the president travelled to El Paso, Texas, to visit the US’s southern border with Mexico for the first time since taking office two years ago.
Mr Biden also spoke with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Monday, a day after right-wing supporters of ousted ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the government buildings in the capital Brasilia.
Tensions rise in Biden and López Obrador meeting
On Monday, US President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had a sharp exchange as they met at the opening of a summit of North American leaders.
The Mexican leader challenged Mr Biden to end an attitude of “abandonment” and “disdain” for Latin America and the Caribbean.
The comments were a stark contrast to the public display of affection between Mr López Obrador and Mr Biden shortly before, as they smiled and embraced and shook hands for the cameras. But once the two sat down in an ornate room at the Palacio Nacional, flanked by delegations of top officials, it didn’t take long for tensions to bubble to the surface.
Mr López Obrador challenged Mr Biden to improve life across the region, telling him that “you hold the key in your hand.”
“This is the moment for us to determine to do away with this abandonment, this disdain, and this forgetfulness for Latin America and the Caribbean,” he said.
He also complained that too many imports are coming from Asia instead of being produced in the America.
“We ask ourselves, couldn’t we produce in America what we consume?” he said. “Of course.”
Biden responded by defending the billions of dollars that the US spends in foreign aid around the world, saying “unfortunately our responsibility just doesn’t end in the Western Hemisphere”. And he referenced US deaths from fentanyl, a drug that flows over the border from Mexico.
While both men pledged to work together, it was a noticeably sharp exchange, on full display before reporters. They met privately for about an hour before having dinner with Mr Trudeau and their wives.
Classified Obama-Biden papers found at think tank, prompting DOJ probe
An Illinois-based federal prosecutor has been tasked with investigating the presence of potentially classified documents found at a Washington, DC think tank by President Joe Biden’s personal attorneys.
In a statement, Special Counsel to the President Richard Sauber said Mr Biden’s lawyers found the documents on 2 November as they were “packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center” — a think tank affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania, where Mr Biden held an honourary professorship and where he “periodically” made use of an office from 2017 to 2020, when they discovered a folder which contained documents bearing classification markings.
Mr Sauber added that Mr Biden’s lawyers had immediately notified the National Archives and Records Administration, which took possession of the documents and informed the Justice Department of what had transpired.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Biden pledges US support to Lula after Brazil riots
President Joe Biden spoke with Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Monday, a day after right-wing supporters of ousted ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the presidsential palace, Supreme Court, and legislative body of Brazil.
John Bowden reports.
Biden and Lula speak after January 6-style insurrection rocks Brazil
Attack was widely condemned by Democrats in US while GOP largely remained silent
Biden ignores question on classified documents
On Monday, President Joe Biden ignored a reporter’s question about the discovery of classified documents from his time as vice president at a think tank in Washington DC.
Mr Biden’s attorneys confirmed that they had found the government materials in a private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in November.
It is currently unclear what the documents contain or how they got there but the Justice Department has launched an investigation.
After arriving in Mexico city for the “three amigos summit”, Mr Biden was asked by a reporter about the discovery.
“Any response to the discovery of classified documents at your office?” the reporter asked.
The president did not respond to the question.
The key differences between Jan 6 and the Brazil riots
Joe Sommerlad explains what differentiates the two moments of unrest.
What are the key differences between the Jan 6 and Brazil riots?
Both incidents saw misguided supporters of right-wing populist leaders storm government buildings in protest at imagined election fraud
Biden to meet Trudeau and López Obrador today
President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet on Tuesday for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change, as the three leaders try to mend tensions that have divided the continent.
The centerpiece of the summit will be hours of talks with all three leaders, but Mr Biden will start Tuesday with a bilateral meeting with Mr Trudeau.
It’s unlikely to be as contentious as his sitdown with Mr López Obrador on Monday.
During that meeting, the Mexican leader challenged Biden to improve life across the region, telling him that “you hold the key in your hand.”
Trump rages after classified Obama-Biden docs found at think tank
Former President and current presidential candidate Donald Trump fumed on Monday evening after a CBS News report said that potentially classified documents were discovered at a Washington DC think tank by President Joe Biden’s personal attorneys.
The documents in question came from Mr Biden’s vice presidential office. Mr Biden had an office at the think tank from 2017 to 2020 between his stints in government service. Mr Trump, who is under criminal investigation for his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House two years ago, was none-too-pleased.
“When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These documents were definitely not declassified,” Mr Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social.
The Independent’s Abe Asher has the full story:
Everything we know so far about classified Biden documents found at think tank
Attorney General Merrick Garland has advised the US attorney in Chicago to review a number of potentially classified documents taken from the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington DC — including potentially classfied documents from President Joe Biden’s vice presidential office.
Here’s everything we know so far:
Is Kevin McCarthy a weakened leader or emboldened survivor?
Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position — or to even keep it.
New Netanyahu government presents Biden with Israel quandary
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government is little more than a week old but it’s already giving the Biden administration headaches.
Just days into its mandate, a controversial member of Netanyahu’s right-wing Cabinet riled US diplomats with a visit to a Jerusalem holy site that some believe may be harbinger of other contentious moves, including vast expansions of Jewish settlement construction on land claimed by the Palestinians.
And, Netanyahu’s government adopted punitive measures against the Palestinians that run in direct opposition to several recent Biden moves to boost US-Palestinian relations, including restoring assistance to the Palestinian Authority that had been cut during the Trump administration and allowing Palestinian officials to visit the US.
