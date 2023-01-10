✕ Close Biden visits U.S.-Mexico border amidst migrant crisis

President Joe Biden’s visit to Mexico has been shrouded by news that classified documents from his time as vice president were discovered at a think tank in Washington DC.

Mr Biden’s attorneys confirmed on Monday that they had found the government materials in a private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in November.

It is currently unclear what the documents contain or how they got there but the Justice Department has launched an investigation.

The revelation came just as the president was being officially welcomed to Mexico City where he is attending a three-day summit with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

During the visit, the leaders will hold trilateral talks on energy, economic cooperation, immigration and drug trafficking, especially fentanyl.

On his way to Mexico, the president travelled to El Paso, Texas, to visit the US’s southern border with Mexico for the first time since taking office two years ago.

Mr Biden also spoke with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Monday, a day after right-wing supporters of ousted ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the government buildings in the capital Brasilia.