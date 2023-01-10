Everything we know so far about classified Biden documents found at think tank

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Attorney General Merrick Garland has advised the US attorney in Chicago to review a number of potentially classified documents taken from the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington DC — including potentially classfied documents from President Joe Biden’s vice presidential office. Here’s what we know so far.

Who found the documents?

In a statement provided on Monday, Special Counsel to the President Richard Sauber said that Mr Biden’s lawyers found the documents on in early November as they were “packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center,” the think tank affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania where Mr Biden had an office during his years out of public service.

During that process, Mr Biden’s personal lawyers came across a folder that appeared to contain classified documents and reported the finding to the authorities.

Who is investigating?

Following their discovery of the potentially classified documents at the think tank, Mr Biden’s attorneys contacted the National Archives and Records Administration. That entity then took possession of the documents and informed the Department of Justice about the situation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s response was to order John Lausch, the US Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, to investigate the handling of the documents and issue a report on the situation.

Mr Lausch is a Donald Trump appointee who is a graduate of Harvard University and Northwestern University. Unlike a number of other Trump-appointed US attorneys, Mr Lausch was not asked to resign when the Biden administration took office in 2021.

What are people saying?

One man is, predictably, quite interested in the finding: former President Donald Trump, who is being investigated for mishandling classified documents in the aftermath of his presidency and had his Mar-a-Lago residence searched by the FBI last summer.

“When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House? These documents were definitely not declassified,” Mr Trump wrote on Monday evening on the social media platform Truth Social.

Mr Trump, who is running for president again, did not offer any information to back his claim that the documents were “definitely not declassified,” nor did he provide any reason why law enforcement would have reason to search Mr Biden’s homes or the White House.

Other conservatives like far right activist and talk show host Charlie Kirk suggested that the media had covered up the story, even though CBS News was responsible for breaking the story.

What happens next?

Mr Lausch is expected to issue a report at some point that sheds light on the nature of the documents and how they came to be stored in an office that Mr Biden used occassionally between stints in government. Barring any new revelations, the content of that report will likely dictate what happens next.