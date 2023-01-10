Biden blanks question about classified documents during Trudeau sitdown

Joe Biden ignored reporter's questions regarding the discovery of classified documents at the office of a think tank named for him.

Files from his time as vice president were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, DC.

"Mr President, did you mishandle classified documents?" a reporter can be heard asking Biden during his sitdown with Justin Trudeau.

The US president appeared to blank the question while smiling and looking into the distance.

