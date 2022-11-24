Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden on Thursday called the owners of the Colorado Springs gay nightclub where a gunman opened fire and killed five people last weekend.

The president called Nic Grzecka and Matthew Haynes, who own Club Q in Colorado Springs last weekend. Police arrested Anderson Lee Alrdich, who now faces five murder charges and hate crime charges.