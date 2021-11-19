✕ Close Related video: President Joe Biden visits GM’s Factory ZERO plant in Detroit

Joe Biden underwent a “routine colonoscopy” today, during which time Vice President Kamala Harris served as acting President of the United States. Later in the day he pardoned a pair of turkeys named Peanut Butter and Jelly, continuing a longstanding presidential tradition in the days before Thanksgiving.

Jen Psaki said Mr Biden’s health records would be released on Friday and noted that he was in good health an hour after his procedure.

Mr Biden transferred power to Ms Harris as he was anesthetised during the procedure. As a result, Ms Harris became the first woman to hold US presidential powers. Mr Biden resumed his role as president around 11:35am EST.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki spoke to reporters about Mr Biden’s hospital visit, noting that it was not an emergency and that it was not the first time a president had undergone the procedure.

“As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia,” Ms Psaki said. “The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time.”