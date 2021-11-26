President Biden introduces new travel ban in response to Omicron Covid variant

President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that his administration would ban travel from eight countries beginning on Monday as the US seeks to prevent the spread of a new Covid-19 variant dubbed “Omicron”.

A statement from the White House indicated that travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi would be temporarily halted beginning tomorrow. The new policy does not apply to US citizens or lawful permanent residents of the United States.

“As a precautionary measure until we have more information, I am ordering additional air travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries. These new restrictions will take effect on November 29. As we move forward, we will continue to be guided by what the science and my medical team advises,” said the president in a prepared statement released minutes after the ban was announced.

“[T]he news about this new variant should make clearer than ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global vaccinations,” Mr Biden continued, before asserting: “The United States has already donated more vaccines to other countries than every other country combined. It is time for other countries to match America’s speed and generosity. “

Mr Biden also reiterated his call for the World Trade Organization (WTO) to remove the patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines, a position opposed by pharmaceutical companies that stand to make billions in profits from the jabs. He first endorsed the idea earlier this year, as calls grew for ways to make the vaccine more accessible in developing countries.

The Omicron variant contains more mutations that previous variants of the Covid-19 virus, and scientists have yet to conclusively determine whether it is more transmissible, though the World Health Organization (WHO) said that there are reasons for concern over whether the Omicron variant carries a greater risk for reinfection.

Such a potential for greater risk of reinfection is worrisome because many who survive Covid-19 battle long-term side effects of the infection including damage to senses of taste and smell, as well as breathing issues. Such individuals could be seriously debilitated or even killed by a second, serious infection.

"This variant has a large number of mutations and some of these mutations have worrying characteristics," said a spokesperson for the WHO on Friday, according to German news organisation DW News.

More follows...