Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Biden and DeSantis speak again and commit to ‘continued close coordination’ on Hurricane Ian

The call comes just hours after Mr Biden issued a major disaster declaration for counties that have been ravaged by the storm

Andrew Feinberg
Thursday 29 September 2022 14:58
Comments
Meteorologist hit by flying tree branch while covering Hurricane Ian

President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have spoken once more as the extent of damage wrought by Hurricane Ian across the Sunshine State becomes clear by light of day.

According to the White House, Mr Biden spoke with the Florida governor — a potential 2024 election opponent — “to discuss the steps the Biden-Harris Administration is taking to support Florida in response to Hurricane Ian, including the issuance of a Disaster Declaration this morning”.

Mr Biden told Mr DeSantis he is sending Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell to Florida on Friday to “check in on response efforts and see where additional support is needed”

The White House also said the president and governor “committed to continued close coordination” going forward.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Biden issued a major disaster declaration for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties in order to speed federal assistance to residents whose lives have been upended by the storm, including “ grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster”.

Recommended

Though Mr DeSantis frequently hits out at Biden administration policies, he has declined to offer any criticism of how the president and his aides have responded to the hurricane.

During a Wednesday appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight programme, Mr DeSantis said he believes Mr Biden “wants to be helpful” based on his discussions with the president.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in