President Joe Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis have spoken once more as the extent of damage wrought by Hurricane Ian across the Sunshine State becomes clear by light of day.

According to the White House, Mr Biden spoke with the Florida governor — a potential 2024 election opponent — “to discuss the steps the Biden-Harris Administration is taking to support Florida in response to Hurricane Ian, including the issuance of a Disaster Declaration this morning”.

Mr Biden told Mr DeSantis he is sending Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell to Florida on Friday to “check in on response efforts and see where additional support is needed”

The White House also said the president and governor “committed to continued close coordination” going forward.

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Biden issued a major disaster declaration for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties in order to speed federal assistance to residents whose lives have been upended by the storm, including “ grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster”.

Though Mr DeSantis frequently hits out at Biden administration policies, he has declined to offer any criticism of how the president and his aides have responded to the hurricane.

During a Wednesday appearance on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight programme, Mr DeSantis said he believes Mr Biden “wants to be helpful” based on his discussions with the president.