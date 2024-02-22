Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Biden’s dog Commander attacked and bit US Secret Service agents in at least 24 incidents at the White House and his residence, according to newly released documents.

US Secret Service records revealed the extent to which the German Shephard has “challenged” agents and forced them to adjust their operational tactics around him.

The 24 instances of attacks by Commander included one in which an agent required six stitches and another where blood spilled onto the floor of an area of the White House open to public tours.

Commander was banished from the White House last year following a series of biting incidents.

“The recent dog bites have challenged us to adjust our operational tactics when Commander is present — please give lots of room (staying a terrain feature away if possible),” a senior agent in charge of the Presidential Protection Division wrote in a June 2023 email.

The unnamed person, whose code name was blacked out in the document, warned agents “must be creative to ensure our own personal safety”.

President Joe Biden's dog Commander looks out from the balcony during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House in Washington in 2022 (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The document was heavily redacted to protect the identities of Service Secret agents and their security tactics. It was released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by John Greenewald, a California-based researcher who specialises in unearthing government secrets.

The biting incidents took place between October 2022 and July 2023. Commander’s victims suffered bites on their wrist, forearm, elbow, waist, chest, thigh and shoulder.

These incidents did not include the 11 reported attack incidents in the White House last July and the document does not necessarily record all biting episodes.

The cache of emails not only recorded numerous incidents in sometimes vivid detail but also depicted the trauma and apprehension felt by Secret Service agents and officers. They exchanged strategies on how to best avoid injury.

One individual narrowly escaped injury thanks to their ammunition pouch. The documents also contained a photograph of a torn shirt.

“I was in shock that the incident occurred,” a special agent wrote after he was attacked while holding open the door for the president on 2 October 2022. Commander attacked by grabbing the agent’s left arm and stood on his hind legs.

“He is literally my height standing,” the agent wrote. “After this I was concerned about him getting out of the residence or being out without a leash for others’ safety and mine.”

Another agent came away from an encounter with a severe injury. On 14 June 2023, the dog raced towards an agent and caused a “deep bite” on his left arm that required stitches.

“East Wing Tours were stopped for approximately 20 minutes due to blood from the incident being on the floors in the area of the Booksellers,” one of the halls in the White House, one document reported.

A month after the incident, another agent was bitten at the president’s home in Delaware and caused a “severe deep open wound,” and the agent “started to lose a significant amount of blood,” a message said. The agent had to get six stitches in his arm.

“The president and first lady care deeply about the safety of those who work at the White House and those who protect them every day,” said Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for Jill Biden.

“Despite additional dog training, leashing, working with veterinarians and consulting with animal behaviorists, the White House environment simply proved too much for Commander. Since the fall, he has lived with other family members.”

The German Shepherd was a gift to Mr Biden from his brother James Biden in December 2021.

Commander is the second of Bidens’ dogs at the White House to display aggressive behaviour. Their first dog – another German Shepherd named Major – was also sent to Delaware after exhibiting aggressive behaviour.