Biden’s domestic agenda hangs by a thread as Democrats go to war
‘We definitely need his leadership because this is his agenda,’ progressive congresswoman Pramila Jayapal tells Eric Garcia as president faces headaches on multiple fronts
President Joe Biden’s domestic policy agenda is hanging by a thread amid divides among Democrats and procedure in the Senate.
It’s a big shift for a president who just two months ago looked like he was on the precipice of passing massive legislation. After his predecessor’s attempts at passing a massive infrastructure programme became a meme, the Senate passed a massive bill with 17 Republican votes.
It was part of a two-pronged approach in which the bipartisan bill would pass alongside a $3.5 trillion bill including progressive priorities such as paid family leave, home and community-based care for elderly and disabled people, tuition-free community college and adding dental, vision and hearing coverage to Medicare.
