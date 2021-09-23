Biden’s domestic agenda hangs by a thread as Democrats go to war

President Joe Biden’s domestic policy agenda is hanging by a thread amid divides among Democrats and procedure in the Senate.

It’s a big shift for a president who just two months ago looked like he was on the precipice of passing massive legislation. After his predecessor’s attempts at passing a massive infrastructure programme became a meme, the Senate passed a massive bill with 17 Republican votes.

It was part of a two-pronged approach in which the bipartisan bill would pass alongside a $3.5 trillion bill including progressive priorities such as paid family leave, home and community-based care for elderly and disabled people, tuition-free community college and adding dental, vision and hearing coverage to Medicare.