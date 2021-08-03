Biden administration to announce plan to limit evictions in victory for the Squad
Comes as progressives like AOC and Cori Bush criticize the White House
The Biden administration will announce plans to limit evictions after a moratorium lapsed last weekend, CNN reports.
An official told CNN that it would not be another nationwide moratorium like the one that ended on 31 July put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last year.
Lawyers for the administration were reportedly unable to identify any administrative authority to continue the moratorium after the Supreme Court made a ruling late in June.
The plan comes as progressive members of the House have demonstrated on the steps of the House of Representatives. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized the White House’s position on Tuesday.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies