The Biden administration will announce plans to limit evictions after a moratorium lapsed last weekend, CNN reports.

An official told CNN that it would not be another nationwide moratorium like the one that ended on 31 July put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last year.

Lawyers for the administration were reportedly unable to identify any administrative authority to continue the moratorium after the Supreme Court made a ruling late in June.

The plan comes as progressive members of the House have demonstrated on the steps of the House of Representatives. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized the White House’s position on Tuesday.