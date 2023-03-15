Biden news – live: President hails Monterey Park’s ‘unbreakable spirit’ as he issues gun control order
President highlights administration’s efforts to reduce gun violence in wake of mass shootings
Biden condemns Florida’s ‘cruel’ treatment of trans children
President Joe Biden issued an expansive executive order on gun control Tuesday as he traveled to Monterey Park, California, where 11 people were killed in a mass shooting in January this year.
The order directs the president’s cabinet and federal agencies to enforce and expand background checks for most purchases under the gun reform law the president signed last year. It also takes aim at gun manufacturers and directs agencies to raise awareness of so-called “red flag” laws and measures that mandate safe storage.
Speaking from Monterey Park, the president hailed the community’s “unbreakable spirits” and urged members of Congress to renew the federal ban on assault weapons. He also demanded lawmakers to tackle legislation to “eliminate gun manufacturer immunity from liability” following dozens of mass shootings within the first few months of 2023.
Gun reform advocacy groups have welcomed the order, which the group Brady hailed as “major progress” as the president gets the US “closer” to universal background checks.
“The 2008 financial crisis gave birth to our current hyper-polarized moment. Staving off a political backlash is just as important as preventing economic fallout,” Eric Garcia writes:
ICYMI: Biden says US partnership with UK and Australia puts nations ‘in the strongest possible position’
President Joe Biden announced the next steps of the United States’ partnership with the United Kingdom and Australia with plans to bolster the group’s ability to respond to global threats.
Mr Biden made the announcement at Naval Base Point Loma with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The three leaders announced that Australia would obtain conventionally armed and nuclear-powered submarines.
The Independent’s Eric Garcia writes:
Biden announces next step of submarine deal with UK and Australia
The president and prime ministers for the United Kingdom and Australia announced the next steps in their strategic partnership on nuclear-powered submarines
Joe Biden’s executive order addressing gun violence is likely the strongest – and last step – that the president can take without Congress stepping up to meet his challenge to pass additional gun reform laws.
The Independent’s Eric Garcia writes:
Joe Biden condemns Florida’s ‘cruel’ treatment of young transgender people
President Joe Biden condemned Florida’s “cruel” treatment of transgender young people in an interview with The Daily Show as Governor Ron DeSantis and Republican state lawmakers advance a series of policies targeting gender-affirming care for trans Americans in the state.
“What’s going on in Florida, is, as my mother would say, close to sinful. It’s terrible what they’re doing,” the president said during an interview with The Daily Show’s Kal Penn that aired on Monday.
State lawmakers across the US this year have introduced more than 400 measures identified by the Human Rights Campaign as harmful to LGBT+ Americans, what the organisation has called a “historically bad” year of legislation following 2022’s unprecedented wave of anti-LGBT+ proposals.
At least 175 measures would specifically restrict the rights of transgender people, the highest number of bills targeting trans Americans in a single year to date, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
At least eight states have enacted laws banning or restricting gender-affirming care for trans youth. More than 20 others are considering similar laws. At least three states are targeting care for trans people up to the ages of 21 and 26.
Biden’s climate legacy in jeopardy with Willow oil project approval, furious environmentalists warn
President Biden is jeopardising his climate legacy by signing off on a vast oil project in Alaska, environmentalists and members of his own party warned.
Approval of the $8bn Willow Project, on Alaska‘s North Slope, was announced by the Biden administration on Monday.
Democratic officials, climate activists and Indigenous groups argue that the development flies in the face of Mr Biden’s promise to stop new drilling on public lands, and cut the US carbon footprint in half by 2030.
Two months after 11 people were killed and nine others were injured in a mass shooting that has rocked the city of Monterey Park, California, President Joe Biden acknowledged the mostly Asian American community’s “unbreakable spirits” as he announced a sweeping executive order to “accelerate” his administration’s work on gun reform.
While Congress remains deadlocked, the president’s executive order intends to “get as close to universal background checks as possible” without legislation.
Biden calls on Congress to ‘do something big’ and tackle gun control and hold firearms manufacturers accountable
President Biden closed his remarks from Monterey Park on Tuesday calling on Congress to renew the federal assault weapons ban and “eliminate gun manufacturer immunity from liability” following waves of mass shootings and daily gun violence.
“Let’s finish the job … Ban assault rifles. Do it again. Do something. Do something big,” he said.
After communities demand Biden to ‘do something,’ he says he’s here ‘to act'
Following cries of “enough” and “do something” in the wake of routine massacres and daily acts of gun violence across the US, President Biden said that “we remember and mourn today” in the community of Monterey Park, California, “but I’m with you here today to act.”
Following last year’s passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the “most significant gun safety law in almost 30 years,” the president is signing an expansive executive order to “accelerate and intensify this work to save more lives, more quickly.”
Joe Biden speaks from California’s Monterey Park after mass shooting rocked tight-knit community
President Joe Biden is addressing the community of Monterey Park in the wake of January’s mass shooting at Ballroom Dance Studio, where 11 people were killed and nine others were injured.
“This is a tight knit community with intergenerational households and deep reverence and respect for its elders,” he said, acknowledging the largely Asian American community.
“Pushing forward together, healing together people from all faiths and backgrounds rallying to show their love and support,” he added.
“Proving that even with heavy hearts we have unbreakable spirits,” he said, noting that the community is made up of immigrants from China, Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.
Joe Biden briefed on Russian fighter jets’ encouter with US drone over Black Seas
President Joe Biden was briefed on Tuesday following news that a pair of Russian fighter jets forced down an American surveillance drone over the Black Sea.
The report was confirmed by US officials, claiming that the a jet collided with the propeller of the unmanned aircraft after both jets dumped fuel on it.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan briefed the president on the incident, according to White House national security council spokesperson John Kirby.
“This one obviously is noteworthy because of how unsafe [and] indeed reckless that was in causing the downing of one of our aircraft,” he said on Tuesday.
Mr Kirby said that the Black Sea is “an enormous body of water” and US aircraft have been flying in international airspace there “consistently” for a year.
“We’re going to continue to do that,” he added “And we don’t need to have some sort of check-in with the Russians before we fly in international airspace.”
More on the incident from The Independent’s Josh Marcus:
‘Reckless’ Russian fighter jet forces down US Air Force drone flying over Black Sea
US Air Force condemns alleged Russian interference
