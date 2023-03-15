✕ Close Biden condemns Florida’s ‘cruel’ treatment of trans children

President Joe Biden issued an expansive executive order on gun control Tuesday as he traveled to Monterey Park, California, where 11 people were killed in a mass shooting in January this year.

The order directs the president’s cabinet and federal agencies to enforce and expand background checks for most purchases under the gun reform law the president signed last year. It also takes aim at gun manufacturers and directs agencies to raise awareness of so-called “red flag” laws and measures that mandate safe storage.

Speaking from Monterey Park, the president hailed the community’s “unbreakable spirits” and urged members of Congress to renew the federal ban on assault weapons. He also demanded lawmakers to tackle legislation to “eliminate gun manufacturer immunity from liability” following dozens of mass shootings within the first few months of 2023.

Gun reform advocacy groups have welcomed the order, which the group Brady hailed as “major progress” as the president gets the US “closer” to universal background checks.