President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time speech on the “battle for the soul of the nation” this week ahead of the midterm elections later this year.

The White House says that Mr Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday to give the speech at the city’s Independence National Historical Park.

An official told NBC News that the speech in the battleground state of Pennsylvania would focus on how America’s “rights and freedoms are still under attack”, echoing his message from his 2020 victory over Donald Trump.

Last week, in his sternest denunciation of Republicans to date, Mr Biden excoriated his predecessor’s core Maga philosophy as “semi-fascism” and declared that the extreme right are committed to “destroying America”.

His comparison of some Republicans to fascism drew the ire of GOP leaders who were quick to hit back at Mr Biden’s comment.

Thursday’s speech will be the president’s second visit to key battleground state of Pennsylvania this week. On Tuesday, he spoke about his crime prevention plans and gun control legislation.