Biden news – live: President says ‘fund the police’, ahead of televised primetime ‘soul of the nation’ speech
Rolling coverage as President Joe Biden makes two key speeches in Pennsylvania this week
Joe Biden says he’s ‘determined’ to ban assault weapons
President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time speech on the “battle for the soul of the nation” this week ahead of the midterm elections later this year.
The White House says that Mr Biden will travel to Philadelphia on Thursday to give the speech at the city’s Independence National Historical Park.
An official told NBC News that the speech in the battleground state of Pennsylvania would focus on how America’s “rights and freedoms are still under attack”, echoing his message from his 2020 victory over Donald Trump.
Last week, in his sternest denunciation of Republicans to date, Mr Biden excoriated his predecessor’s core Maga philosophy as “semi-fascism” and declared that the extreme right are committed to “destroying America”.
His comparison of some Republicans to fascism drew the ire of GOP leaders who were quick to hit back at Mr Biden’s comment.
Thursday’s speech will be the president’s second visit to key battleground state of Pennsylvania this week. On Tuesday, he spoke about his crime prevention plans and gun control legislation.
Fetterman campaign calls on Biden to decriminalise weed
John Fetterman does not want to hear “any bull****” from his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz about his support for decriminalising cannabis, or any attempts from the TV doctor-turned-GOP candidate to conflate weed “with seriously harmful crime”.
Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for US Senate has pressed Joe Biden’s administration to decriminalise cannabis ahead of the president’s planned trip to Pittsburgh on Labor Day, saying in a message from his campaign that it is “long past time” to remove cannabis from the federal government’s most-restricted categories of drugs, alongside heroin and LSD.
Alex Woodward reports.
Fetterman campaign calls on Biden to decriminalise weed ahead of Pennsylvania visit
‘I don’t want to hear any bull**** coming out of Dr Oz’s campaign trying to conflate decriminalizing marijuana with seriously harmful crime’
‘We have to act’: Biden renews call for updated assault weapons ban
President Joe Biden on Tuesday reiterated his call for Congress to pass an updated version of the ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles that was a centrepiece of the 1994 anti-crime legislation he authored as a senator.
Mr Biden renewed his call for an updated assault weapons ban at an event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to highlight what his administration is calling the “Safer America Plan”. He said banning the types of military-style rifles that have become the weapon of choice for mass shooters in recent years would be a “common-sense action” that builds on the Safer Communities Act — the first gun control legislation to pass Congress in decades — which he signed into law earlier this year.
Andrew Feinberg watched the president’s remarks.
Biden renews call for updated assault weapons ban: ‘We have to act’
Biden called for a restoration of the 1994 assault weapons ban he championed as a senator
Photo resurfaces of Biden talking to homeless man outside movies
A photograph of PresidentJoe Biden speaking to an individual who appears to be homeless has resurfaced, thanks to a popular Reddit post.
The post, captioned “After seeing a movie with his family, Biden takes a moment to speak with a homeless man”, shows Mr Biden leaning down on a public street speaking with a man in a gray sweatshirt and black jacket. The post already has more than 76,000 engagements since it was published on Monday.
Abe Asher reports.
Photo of Biden talking to homeless man outside movies resurfaces
The photograph in question was taken in 2018, shortly before Mr Biden announced his candidacy for president
Pennsylvania AG breaks with Dems on Covid policies in gubernatorial race
As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns.
Now, as he’s running to succeed Wolf as governor, Shapiro says he is against some of the same COVID-19 containment measures that his fellow Democrat used to help manage the nation’s worst pandemic in over a century.
Shapiro breaks with Dems on COVID policies in Pa. gov race
As attorney general, Josh Shapiro went to court repeatedly to defend Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against legal challenges to his pandemic-era mandates and shutdowns
Biden headed to Milwaukee and Pittsburgh on Labor Day
President Joe Biden plans to travel to the battleground states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day, about two months before the election.
Biden will speak at Milwaukee‘s Laborfest celebration and will go to Pittsburgh where other national labor leaders are appearing at that city’s Labor Day Parade, both the White House and labor unions said Monday. Biden plans to “celebrate Labor Day and the dignity of American workers,” according to the White House.
Biden headed to Milwaukee, Pittsburgh on Labor Day
President Joe Biden plans to travel to the battleground states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day, just over two months before the November election
Biden: Attacks on FBI ‘sickening'
Biden renews call for updated assault weapons ban: ‘We have to act
President Joe Biden on Tuesday reiterated his call for Congress to pass an updated version of the ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles that was a centrepiece of the 1994 anti-crime legislation he authored as a senator.
Mr Biden renewed his call for an updated assault weapons ban at an event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to highlight what his administration is calling the “Safer America Plan”. He said banning the types of military-style rifles that have become the weapon of choice for mass shooters in recent years would be a “common-sense action” that builds on the Safer Communities Act — the first gun control legislation to pass Congress in decades — which he signed into law earlier this year.
Andrew Feinberg watched the president’s remarks.
‘We have to act’: Biden renews call for updated assault weapons ban
Mr Biden called for a restoration of the 1994 assault weapons ban he championed as a senator
In pictures: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on gun crime
President Biden closes out his remarks by slightly flubbing his lines and mistakenly calling on Pennsylvania to elect Attorney General Shapiro to the Senate and “that big old boy” Lt Gov John Fetterman as governor.
It’s actually the other way around.
“I’m opposed to defunding the police. I’m also opposed to defunding the FBI,” he says referring to the latest attacks on the agency by Trump-loyalist Republicans.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies