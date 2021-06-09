Biden says G7 will prove ‘Europe and the United States are tight’ and will provide a vaccine plan for the world

The president will focus on ‘strengthening the alliance and making it clear to Putin and to China that Europe and the United States are tight’

Nathan Place
New York
Wednesday 09 June 2021 15:33
<p>President Biden embarks this week for the G7 conference</p>

(AP)

President Biden says the United States and Europe will present a united front at the upcoming G7 conference, and will announce a worldwide vaccine strategy.

Mr Biden said his goals for the conference were “strengthening the alliance and making it clear to Putin and to China that Europe and the United States are tight, and the G7 is going to move.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

