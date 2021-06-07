The first summit of the world’s advanced economies — or the G7 — in almost two years will see the leaders of Canada, Europe, and the United States convene in the southwest of the UK this weekend.

It will be Joe Biden’s first international trip abroad as US president, and his first face-to-face meeting with the leaders of Germany, France, Italy Japan, the EU and Britain.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s disregard for international institutions, Mr Biden can be expected to announce a comeback of the world’s democracies and alliances during the weekend.

Here’s what you need to know about his arrival in the UK:

When will Biden arrive in the UK?

The US president will take off from Washington DC for the UK on Wednesday, aboard Air Force One, on what will be his first foreign trip.

Mr Biden is expected to arrive the following day for face-to-face meetings with UK prime minister Boris Johnson, before the official start of he G7 on Friday.

The summit ends on Sunday, when Mr Biden is due to meet with the Queen in Windsor, before flying on to Brussels for a meeting of NATO leaders, and then an EU-US Summit.

Where will Biden be landing?

Mr Biden is expected to land at Newquay airport, near to to the venue for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

Marine Force One, the US president’s helicopter, is already in Cornwall for the summit, after it was delivered by a US Military plane on Sunday, reported CornwallLive.

It will be expected to deliver the US president from Air Force One to meetings with Mr Johnson, and the G7.

Is he bringing ‘the Beast’?

No, according to a number of reports, the famous presidential Cadillac is far too wide for the roads of Cornwall, in south west England.

The US president is expected to bring a smaller, armoured SUV, to the UK for his visit — as Donald Trump used for the 2019 summit in the south of France, in Biarritz.

Although the choice of presidential vehicle awaits to be seen.