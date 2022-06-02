Biden to demand ‘commonsense laws’ to combat gun violence in surprise primetime remarks after mass shootings
President Joe Biden will deliver primetime remarks on 2 June to address recent mass shootings and underscore the “need for Congress to act to pass common-sense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence” following recent massacres in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New york.
His address, announced by the White House on Thursday afternoon, will air at 7.30pm EST.
After visiting Uvalde to mourn with the community in the wake of last week’s killings of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, the president told reporters on Sunday that “it makes no sense” that the gunman could purchase high-powered firemarms capable of firing hundreds of devastating rounds.
“There’s simply no rational basis for it,” he said. “The Second Amendment was never absolute.”
On Monday, he pointed to a federal-level assault weapons ban that expired in 2004 following its 10-year implementation beginning in 1994, legislation that followed mass shootings in California and Texas in 1989, 1991 and 1993.
“I know what happened when we had rational action before,” the president said. “I think things have gotten so bad that everybody’s getting more rational about it ... At least, that’s my hope and prayer.”
This is a developing story
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies