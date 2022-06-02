President Joe Biden will deliver primetime remarks on 2 June to address recent mass shootings and underscore the “need for Congress to act to pass common-sense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence” following recent massacres in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New york.

His address, announced by the White House on Thursday afternoon, will air at 7.30pm EST.

After visiting Uvalde to mourn with the community in the wake of last week’s killings of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, the president told reporters on Sunday that “it makes no sense” that the gunman could purchase high-powered firemarms capable of firing hundreds of devastating rounds.

“There’s simply no rational basis for it,” he said. “The Second Amendment was never absolute.”

On Monday, he pointed to a federal-level assault weapons ban that expired in 2004 following its 10-year implementation beginning in 1994, legislation that followed mass shootings in California and Texas in 1989, 1991 and 1993.

“I know what happened when we had rational action before,” the president said. “I think things have gotten so bad that everybody’s getting more rational about it ... At least, that’s my hope and prayer.”

