The police have confirmed a possible bomb threat in the city connected to the mass shooting in a medical facility in Tulsa on Wednesday in which five people along with the shooter were left dead.

“We are the scene at 3325 Park Place North in reference to a possible bomb inside,” said Muskogee police department spokesperson Lynn Hamlin.

“At this time we have evacuated the house and have notified everyone in the area to stay inside their homes.”

A man armed with a rifle and handgun killed four people inside St Francis Hospital campus before turning the gun onto himself, said the police.

“Earlier this afternoon, we responded to a call about a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital. This turned into an active shooter situation,” Tulsa police department wrote on Facebook.

“At this point, we can confirm the shooter is down at this time. Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”