Tulsa shooting - live: Bomb threat after police confirm five dead in hospital shooting
Police have evacuated the house and notified everyone in the area to stay inside their homes
Tulsa shooting: Five dead in attack on medical clinic
The police have confirmed a possible bomb threat in the city connected to the mass shooting in a medical facility in Tulsa on Wednesday in which five people along with the shooter were left dead.
“We are the scene at 3325 Park Place North in reference to a possible bomb inside,” said Muskogee police department spokesperson Lynn Hamlin.
“At this time we have evacuated the house and have notified everyone in the area to stay inside their homes.”
A man armed with a rifle and handgun killed four people inside St Francis Hospital campus before turning the gun onto himself, said the police.
“Earlier this afternoon, we responded to a call about a man armed with a rifle at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital. This turned into an active shooter situation,” Tulsa police department wrote on Facebook.
“At this point, we can confirm the shooter is down at this time. Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats. We know there are multiple injuries, and potentially multiple casualties.”
What do we know about the Tulsa medical building
St Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon after receiving the reports of an active shooter at the Natalie Medical Building.
The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery centre and a breast health centre.
An orthopaedic clinic also is located on the second floor where officers discovered the shooter and several victims.
“This campus is sacred ground for our community,” said Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum. “For decades, this campus has been a place where heroes come to work every day to save the lives of people in our community.”
Police responded to the call in about three minutes
Police responded to the call about three minutes after dispatchers received the report at 4.52pm and made contact with the gunman roughly five minutes later, at 5.01pm, Tulsa Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said.
“The officers who arrived were hearing shots in the building, and that’s what led them to the second floor.”Police Captain Richard Meulenberg also said multiple people were wounded and that the medical complex was a “catastrophic scene.”
The exact number of wounded was not immediately available.
Police and hospital officials said they were not ready to identify the dead.
White House says Biden briefed on shooting
Muskogee police confirm a possible bomb threat in the city
Muskogee police have linked a possible bomb threat in the city to the mass shooter in Tulsa.
Tulsa shooting: Everything we know about hospital attack that killed three people
Tulsa police carried out active shooter training in wake of Uvalde
ICYMI: Fox23 says that following the elementary school massacre in Uvalde last week, Tulsa Police Department carried out active shooter training in schools that are now closed for the summer vacation.
Police confirm shooter dead
Police confirm fatalities in ‘catastrophic’ mass attack on medical clinic
Tulsa police update shooting timeline.
Dramatic video emerges form scene of shooting
Heavily armed police can be seen in the video, posted to Twitter, responding to the mass shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
