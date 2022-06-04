✕ Close Tulsa shooting: Five dead in attack on medical clinic

Police have identified the suspect and four victims who were killed on Wednesday in Tulsa at the Saint Francis Hospital campus.

Tulsa police chief Wendell Franklin told reporters on Thursday morning that Michael Louis, the suspect, wanted to kill Dr Preston Phillips over recent back surgery and pain he felt.

He said the suspect purchased a semi-automatic rifle hours before the shooting took place on Wednesday afternoon, killing another physician, a receptionist and a patient.

Meanwhile, witnesses have recalled what happened when the gunman armed with a rifle and handgun opened fire and took his own life.

Officers responded to the scene within four minutes to find a “catastrophic scene”, said Tulsa police Capt Richard Meulenberg.

Mr Franklin praised the actions of his officers for doing what they had been trained to do, “to take immediate action without hesitation, that’s exactly what our officers do”.

The others killed include Dr Stephanie J Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn, and hospital patient patient William Love.