At least four people have been killed and others injured in a shooting at a medical clinic in Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Tulsa Police Department responded to reports of an active shooter in St Francis Hospital’s Natalie Building at 4.52pm local time and arrived at the scene within four minutes.

Police confirmed that the suspect was a black man between 35 and 40 years old, identity unknown, carrying a pistol and a rifle. He is believed to have killed himself. No police officers were injured.

Sign up to our US newsletter here