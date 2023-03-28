Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden on Tuesday acknowledged the uphill battle any attempt to pass new, stronger gun laws would face on Capitol Hill, even after yet another mass shooting at an American school claimed six lives in Nashville, Tennessee.

While speaking to reporters before departing the White House en route to North Carolina, Mr Biden said his administration’s executive actions to date have reached the limits of what he can do as president absent legislative action from Congress.

“I have done the full extent of my executive authority ... about guns … I can’t do anything except plead with Congress to act reasonably,” said Mr Biden, who said the legislative branch “needs to act” if the US is to have any new laws governing the availability of firearms, particularly the military-style rifles that have become the weapon of choice for mass shooters in recent years.

Since taking office, Mr Biden has had more success in enacting new gun safety legislation than any president since Bill Clinton’s two terms in the 1990s.

Last year, he signed into law the Safer Communities Act, a bipartisan bill that clarified licensing requirements for firearms dealers and laid out enhanced background check requirements for gun purchases, including review of juvenile records for anyone 16 years of age or older who attempts to purchase a firearm.

Mr Biden has called for stricter gun laws after previous mass shootings, and has repeatedly asked Congress to enact a ban on military-style semiautomatic rifles such as the AR-15.

But with Republicans — who are dead set against such measures — in control of the House, and a de facto 60-vote threshold for any legislative action on any matter in the Democratic-controlled Senate, it’s unlikely that Congress will make any progress towards any new laws that would restrict the availability of firearms in the United States.