President Joe Biden did not take questions from US reporters during his meeting with UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson was speaking about the Good Friday Agreement and ensuring nothing the United Kingdom does interrupts the accords with Northern Irelands. Mr Johnson was responding to questions from two British reporters, CBS’s Steven Portnoy reported from inside the Oval Office.

“On that point, Joe, we are completely at one. And I think nobody want to see anything that interrupts or un-balances the Belfast Good Friday,” Mr Johnson was saying before being cut off.

But Mr Biden’s team began to shepherd out reporters before members of the American media could ask the president any questions and while Mr Johnson was still speaking.

Seung-Min Kim, a reporter for the Washington Post criticised the move, saying it was “Not great, folks.”