Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Biden meets Pittsburgh steelworkers in campaign appearance

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 17 April 2024 18:41
Comments
Close

Watch live as Joe Biden visits Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he will deliver campaign remarks to steelworkers on Wednesday, 17 April.

The US president will meet staff at the United Steelworkers Headquarters, where he’s expected to call for higher tariffs on Chinese metals in the “Steel City.”

Mr Biden’s proposed tarrifs are part of a package of policies aimed at pleasing the swing state, but risk angering Beijing.

The president will propose raising to 25 per cent the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump on particular steel and aluminum products from China, according to an administration official.

The current average tariff on certain steel and aluminum products is 7.5 per cent under Section 301.

According to a White House statement, Mr Biden is also directing his senior team to work with Mexico to jointly prevent China’s and other countries’ evasion of tariffs on steel and aluminum that is imported from Mexico into the US.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in