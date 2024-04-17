Watch live: Biden meets Pittsburgh steelworkers in campaign appearance
Watch live as Joe Biden visits Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he will deliver campaign remarks to steelworkers on Wednesday, 17 April.
The US president will meet staff at the United Steelworkers Headquarters, where he’s expected to call for higher tariffs on Chinese metals in the “Steel City.”
Mr Biden’s proposed tarrifs are part of a package of policies aimed at pleasing the swing state, but risk angering Beijing.
The president will propose raising to 25 per cent the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump on particular steel and aluminum products from China, according to an administration official.
The current average tariff on certain steel and aluminum products is 7.5 per cent under Section 301.
According to a White House statement, Mr Biden is also directing his senior team to work with Mexico to jointly prevent China’s and other countries’ evasion of tariffs on steel and aluminum that is imported from Mexico into the US.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies