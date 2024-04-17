Biden calls for more taxes on the rich as he casts Trump as elitist

President Joe Biden begun three days of campaigning in Pennsylvania while returning to his childhood home in Scranton on Tuesday (16 April) where he called for higher taxes on the rich and casting Donald Trump as an elitist.

Mr Biden is looking to gain ground in a key battleground state while Mr Trump spends much of the week in a New York City courtroom for his first criminal trial.

Addressing his supporters, Mr Biden said: “Donald Trump looks at the world differently than you and me.

“He wakes up in the morning in Mar-a-Lago thinking about himself. How he can help his billionaire friends gain power and control and force their extreme agenda on the rest of us.”