Biden laughs off Trump praise of Putin and mocks his own ‘stable genius’ claims
Biden responds to erratic Trump statements praising Putin
Joe Biden finally responded in an interview on Saturday after his predecessor made a handful of remarks praising Russia’s Vladimir Putin for his strategy regarding the invasion of Ukraine.
In the interview, which looked to have been recorded some time during the week following Russia’s invasion late Wednesday night, the US president was asked to respond to Donald Trump’s statement referring to Mr Putin’s plan to send so-called “peacekeeping” forces into the Donbas a “genius” move. The troop deployment immediately preceded the full-scale invasion of the rest of Ukraine’s territory.
"I put as much stock in Trump saying that Putin's a genius as I do when he called himself a stable genius,” Mr Biden responded.
More follows...
