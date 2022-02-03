Biden says al-Qurayshi killing is warning to enemies: ‘We will come after you’

President Joe Biden announced that US military forces in Syria killed Isis leader al-Qurayshi in a counterterrorism operation.

Mr Biden announced the raid on Thursday morning.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of ouArmed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation.”

The president’s remarks come after the Pentagon said that it carried out a “large-scale” counterterrorism raid in Syria that killed 13 people, including six children and four women.

Mr Biden’s remarks confirmed the Pentagon’s statement that all US service members returned safely.

The Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, said the victims were killed in the ensuing battle after the raid. The area was largely controlled by Turkish-backed fighters but was also home to many top al-Qaeda operatives.

The announcement of al-Qurayshi’s death came following a “large-scale” counterterrorism raid in the town of Idlib, home to several top al-Qaeda operatives and senior members of the Islamic State. Former Isis chief Abu Bakr al Baghdadi was killed in a Trump-era raid, also on Idlib in 2019.

The deadly overnight led to other casualties, with first responders telling The Independent that 13 people had been killed, including six children and four women.

Mr Biden is scheduled to give additional remarks on the operation at 9.30am ET.