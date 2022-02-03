Al-Qurayshi killing - latest: Biden announces US military forces killed Isis leader in Syria
Follow the latest updates from The Independent
Related video: U.S. Forces Launch Raid In Syria; Civilians Also Reported Dead
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that US Special Forces killed the leader of the Islamic State during a raid in northwest Syria.
Rescue workers have said that women and children are among the 13 people who died in the raid.
Mr Biden said in a statement that the leader of the terrorist group was killed. He has been identified by ISIS as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.
The leader reportedly died at the start of the raid when he discharged an explosive that killed him as well as members of his family.
“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our armed forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi – the leader of ISIS,” Mr Biden said in his statement. “All Americans have returned safely from the operation.”
Two dozen American special forces conducted the raid with the support of helicopter gunships, armed drones, and fighter jets, according to The New York Times.
Al-Qurayshi succeeded Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as ISIS leader after al-Baghdadi was killed during a US raid in October 2019.
Joe Biden’s full statement on raid that killed ISIS leader
“Last night at my direction, US military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place,” Mr Biden said.
“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our armed forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation. I will deliver remarks to the American people later this morning. May God protect our troops,” he added.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies