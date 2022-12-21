Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden called vice president Kamala Harris “a work in progress” during his first few months at the White House, a new book has revealed.

The upcoming book, titled The Fight of His Life and authored by Chris Whipple, focuses on Mr Biden’s presidency and reveals new details about the administration’s working.

Mr Biden was “annoyed” the vice president’s husband Douglas Emhoff had been complaining about Ms Harris’ policy portfolio, which her allies felt was hurting her politically, according to the book obtained by Politico.

“He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president – and she’d begged him for the voting rights assignment,” wrote Mr Whipple.

The writer claimed a senior White House adviser vented that “[Harris’] inner circle didn’t serve her well in the presidential campaign – and they are ill-serving her now”.

“It was tough, because, as you well know, this is the most battened-down, disciplined, leak-proof White House in modern times,” the author said in an interview about writing the book.

He said that the president and vice president both only agreed to answer questions submitted in writing.

The book, releasing on 17 January the next year, also claimed Donald Trump had written a note to Mr Biden, which the president said “was very gracious and generous... Shockingly gracious”.

The book also mentions that Steve Riccetti, the counsellor to the president, wanted to be the chief of staff.

“I love Ron like a brother. But I think I’d have been the better choice,” Mr Riccetti confided to a friend, according to the book.

“We respect that there will be no shortage of books written about the administration containing a wide variety of claims,” White House spokesperson Robyn Patterson said in a statement.

“We don’t plan to engage in confirmations or denials when it comes to the specifics of those claims. The author did not give us a chance to verify the materials that are attributed here.”