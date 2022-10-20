Biden says US and UK still ‘strong Allies and enduring friends’ as he responds to Liz Truss resignation
The resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss after just six weeks in office will not change the strong friendship and close cooperation between the US and UK governments, President Joe Biden has said.
In a statement released on Thursday after Ms Truss announced that she would step down just 44 days in 10 Downing Street, Mr Biden said the US and UK remain “strong allies and enduring friends” and stressed that fact “will never change”.
The president also thanked Ms Truss “for her partnership on a range of issues,” and specifically noted her assistance in “holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine”.
“We will continue our close cooperation with the UK government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face,” Mr Biden added.
