Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss after just six weeks in office will not change the strong friendship and close cooperation between the US and UK governments, President Joe Biden has said.

In a statement released on Thursday after Ms Truss announced that she would step down just 44 days in 10 Downing Street, Mr Biden said the US and UK remain “strong allies and enduring friends” and stressed that fact “will never change”.

The president also thanked Ms Truss “for her partnership on a range of issues,” and specifically noted her assistance in “holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine”.

“We will continue our close cooperation with the UK government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face,” Mr Biden added.