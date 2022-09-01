Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden on Thursday will use a primetime address to the nation to warn of the danger to American democracy posed by acolytes of former president Donald Trump and other GOP candidates who want to strip citizens of their most basic rights.

The president is set to speak at 8pm eastern time (1am UK time) from Independence National Historical Park, where America’s founding documents were debated and drafted.

According to an excerpt from Mr Biden’s speech released by the White House, the president will make reference to the historical significance of his location — “the place where it all began” at the outset of his warning to voters.

He will say he is there to “speak plainly” about “threats we face,” the “power we have in our hands to meet those threats,” as well as the “incredible future that lies in front of us we choose it”.

Mr Biden will warn that “Maga forces” — a shorthand for Mr Trump and his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan — remain “determined to take this country backwards” to a time when American women could not choose whether or not to carry an unwanted pregnancy, before any concept of a right to privacy was enshrined in American jurisprudence, and to a time when LGBT+ Americans could not marry the person of their choice.

The president’s remarks, which the White House has stressed are being delivered as part of an official event and not as a campaign stump speech, will also touch on the threats to democracy posed by Mr Trump’s followers, many of whom are running for office with the intent of refusing to certify any future electoral victories by Democrats.

“For a long time, we’ve reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is not,” Mr Biden will say before exhorting Americans to “defend it,” “protect it,” and “stand up for it”.

While Thursday’s speech is not officially part of any political campaign, the subject matter and the timing have obvious political undertones.

Mr Biden’s remarks will be delivered just over five years to the day The Atlantic published an op-ed under his byline in which he said Americans were “living through a battle for the soul of this nation”.

Written not long after the violent “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, the then-former vice-president warned that the “giant steps forward” Americans had taken to deliver expanded civil rights to racial minorities, women, and LGBT+ people were being “met by a ferocious pushback from the oldest and darkest forces in America”.

Two years before he announced his 2020 presidential campaign, Mr Biden then castigated Mr Trump as “an American president who has publicly proclaimed a moral equivalency between neo-Nazis and Klansmen and those who would oppose their venom and hate” and accused him of having “emboldened white supremacists with messages of comfort and support”.

While the president is expected to once again take his predecessor to task, the White House has stressed that his remarks will also be positive and forward-looking.

Speaking at the daily White House press briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the president will be “optimistic” when he addresses the nation.

“He will speak about how he believes we can get through this current moment, this critical moment that we ... are currently in,” she said. “He believes this is a moment where a lot is at stake”.

Ms Jean-Pierre added that Mr Biden won’t shy away from calling out “the extreme part of the Republican Party” and drawing attention to positions that are out of the mainstream with the American people.

“They want a nationwide ban on abortions. They want to give tax cuts to billionaires and corporations while raising taxes on middle class Americans. They are threatening political violence and they are attacking our democracy,” she said. “And so the President is going to take this time to talk to the American people ... about ... how can we continue to fight for our democracy and do it in an optimistic way, take that moment to give our people hope, because this President believes that we can turn this around”.