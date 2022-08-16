‘Joe, I never had a doubt’: Biden gives credit to Manchin for major bill’s success
President Joe Biden praised Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia upon the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, handing him one of the pens he used to sign the major climate and health care legislation.
The legislation is largely a product of negotiations between Mr Manchin, whose coal brokerage firm has made him a wealthy man, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The two Democratic Senators flanked Mr Biden as he signed the bill and Mr Biden handed Mr Manchin one of the ceremonial pens that he used to sign the bill.
“Joe, I never had a doubt,” Mr Biden said during the signing ceremony. “Joe had an operation on his shoulder. I just want you to know it wasn’t because of anything we did.”
Mr Manchin and Mr Schumer negotiated the legislature after negotiations between Mr Biden and Mr Manchin broke down late last year on Build Back Better, Democrats’ proposed social spending legislation.
That would have included spending not just to combat climate change and expand health care, but also an enhanced, child tax credit, child care, universal pre-school, immigration reform and home care for people with disabilities and elderly people. But Mr Manchin balked at the high price tag.
