Biden mixes up Mexico and Egypt at surprise presser to address claims of memory loss

Mike Bedigan
Friday 09 February 2024 02:04
Comments
Biden mixes up Mexico and Egypt at surprise presser to address claims of memory loss

(AP)

President Joe Biden appeared to confuse Mexico with Egypt, in a press conference on Thursday called to refute allegations of his poor memory.

The president made reference to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, saying: “The president of Mexico did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced to open the gate.

“I talked to Bibi [Benjamin Netenyahu] to open the gate on the Israeli side. I’ve been pushing really hard, really hard to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

More follows ...

