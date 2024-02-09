In a surprise last-minute statement on Thursday night, President Joe Biden delivered fiery remarks following the release of a special counsel report that questioned his memory and revealed his handling of classified documents.

One of the points made in the report was that the president failed to remember when his son Beau died.

“There’s even referenced that I don’t remember when my son died — how the hell dare he raise that?” Biden said.

The president’s anger was clear throughout the rest of his speech and while answer questions from reporters.