US has killed Isis leader al-Qurayshi, Joe Biden announces

President Joe Biden announced that US military forces in Syria killed Isis leader al-Qurayshi in a counterterrorism operation.

Mr Biden announced the raid on Thursday morning.

“Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation.”

The president’s remarks come after the Pentagon said that it carried out a “large-scale” counterterrorism raid in Syria that killed 13 people, including six children and four women.

Mr Biden’s remarks confirmed the Pentagon’s statement that all US service members returned safely.

The president is set to give additional remarks at 9:30 am.