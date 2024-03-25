Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden ridiculed his 2024 election rival Donal Trump on social media after the Republican boasted about winning two amateur golf trophies at his own club's awards.

The former president announced in a post on Truth Social that he had been awarded the club championship trophy and the senior club championship trophy at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

“I WON BOTH,” Mr Trump wrote. “A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting.

“The qualifying and match play was amazing. A large and distinguished group will be there tonight. Very exciting, thank you,” the 45th president added.

Mr Biden on Monday shared a screengrab of Mr Trump’s post on X, adding: “Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment.”

The Trump camp lashed back immediately following Mr Biden's brief remark, with the Republican’s campaign team criticising the 81-year-old incumbent president's physical capabilities.

“Crooked Joe Biden is jealous because anything he does physically is an embarrassment – whether it is falling off his bike, whiffing on golf balls, or just generally falling on his ass in front of the world,” a spokesperson for Mr Trump told The Hill.

Mr Biden and his Republican rival have poked fun at each other multiple times across social media platforms since clinching their presidential nominations earlier this month. Mr Trump has been seen routinely sharing memes and videos of Mr Biden, both fake and real, on his Instagram page.

Mr Biden last week joked about his rival's outsized troubles in finding a bond to secure a nearly half-billion dollar judgment against him.

Mr Biden, who was on the second day of a three-day trip to several Western states, told attendees at the campaign event that a person had approached him to talk about a high debt burden.

“Just the other day this defeated looking man came up to me and said: ‘Mr. President I need your help. I’m in crushing debt. I’m completely wiped out,’” he said.

After a moment, Mr Biden delivered the punchline, telling the crowd that he had responded: “Donald, I’m sorry. I can’t help you”.