Biden blames busy schedule for skipping Nato leadership dinner

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Biden skipped a dinner with Nato leaders Tuesday, instead returning to his hotel room in Lithuania.

A US official reportedly told reporters that Mr Biden skipped the dinner because he has four full days of official business ahead of him and is preparing for a major speech on Wednesday.

Mr Biden, who arrived in Europe on Sunday, sent Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the dinner in his place.