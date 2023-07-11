Biden blames busy schedule for skipping Nato leadership dinner
Graig Graziosi
Tuesday 11 July 2023 19:47 Comments
Joe Biden skipped a dinner with Nato leaders Tuesday, instead returning to his hotel room in Lithuania.
A US official reportedly told reporters that Mr Biden skipped the dinner because he has four full days of official business ahead of him and is preparing for a major speech on Wednesday.
Mr Biden, who arrived in Europe on Sunday, sent Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the dinner in his place.
