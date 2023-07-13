Biden says support for Ukraine ‘will not waver’ in fiery Vilnius speech after Zelensky Nato meeting – live
Biden says G7 support for Ukraine ‘will last far into the future’
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the joint declaration of support for Ukraine issued by the G7 countries will “make it clear” that support for Kyiv from the world’s largest democracies “will last long into the future”.
Speaking at the Nato summit in Vilnius following the inaugural meeting of the Nato-Ukraine council, Mr Biden said western nations are making long-term commitments to Ukrainian security assistance while Ukraine continues a process that will lead to full membership in the soon-to-be 31-member bloc.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the outcome of the Nato summit is a “meaningful success for Ukraine,” adding that he is bringing home new security opportunities.
Following the summit, Mr Biden delivered a fiery landmark speech at Vilnius University, telling the crowd of 10,000 that the US and its allies will not waver in support of Ukraine while praising Lithuania and the other Baltic states for their own historical struggles for freedom.
“The defence of freedom is not the work of a day or a year. It’s the calling of our lifetime. Of all time. We are steeled for the struggle ahead. Our unity will not falter I promise you.”
What stands in Ukraine’s way of being admitted to Nato?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may have gotten support and vague assurances from NATO leaders in Vilnius this week, but he ultimately returns home without a clear commitment that his country will be joining the club any time soon.
Instead, the alliance leaders said they were removing obstacles on Ukraine’s membership path so that it can join more quickly once the war with Russia is over.
For many, that argument gives Russia’s president a pretext to prolong the war, which President Vladimir Putin ostensibly launched to keep Ukraine from joining NATO.
But if Ukraine joins NATO in the middle of the war, then Russia is at war with the entire NATO alliance.
At the core of this conundrum is Article 5 - NATO’s common defense guarantee under which an attack on one member is considered an attack on them all.
Trump suggests Hunter Biden should get ‘a death sentence’
As a grand jury in Georgia convened to potentially consider criminal charges against him, and as a partisan investigation into his political enemies appears to have imploded, Donald Trump lashed out on his Truth Social with a series of unhinged posts suggesting President Joe Biden’s son should get the death sentence and that a “crackhead” is running the White House.
No, really.
Rishi Sunak tells Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘You belong in Nato'
Rishi Sunak told Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky he belonged in Nato as he assured him “real progress” had been made on providing security guarantees for Kyiv in its fightback against Russia.
The Prime Minister met the Ukrainian president on the fringes of the Nato summit in Vilnius.
Fox News host has unique reaction to reports of Biden’s alleged bad temper
A Fox News host has claimed that she was “turned on” by reports of Joe Biden’s alleged bad temper and foul mouth.
Lisa Kennedy said that she had enjoyed an Axios report that current and former aides were reluctant to meet with the president because of his volatile moods.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Biden plans to cut student loan payments for millions to $0, but will it be his next legal battle?
The Biden administration calls it a “student loan safety net.” Opponents call it a backdoor attempt to make college free. And it could be the next battleground in the legal fight over student loan relief.
Starting this summer, millions of Americans with student loans will be able to enrol in a new repayment plan that offers some of the most lenient terms ever. Interest won’t pile up as long as borrowers make regular payments. Millions of people will have monthly payments reduced to $0. And in as little as 10 years, any remaining debt will be cancelled.
Republicans cry foul over spy charges for Biden ‘whistleblower’
Four days after he claimed a “very credible witness” had emerged to provide the Justice Department with derogatory information about President Joe Biden and his family, House Oversight Committee chair James Comer questioned the timing of charges that the alleged whistleblower was actually spying for the Chinese government and attempting to broker illegal arms sales to Libya.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
What does Turkey get for supporting Swedish entry to Nato?
Turkey made a surprise pledge to drop its opposition to Sweden joining NATO, paving the way for the Nordic country to become a member of the Western military alliance.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg heralded the agreement Monday after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
Voices: Biden is finally winning the election from 4,515 miles away
Eric Garcia writes:
This past week, President Joe Biden has been abroad, first in the United Kingdom and then in Lithuania for the Nato summit. But perhaps the biggest boon he has received is back home on the domestic front, as he has received a series of good economic news.
Biden met with Belarusian opposition leader in Lithuania
Following his speech in Vilnius today, US President Joseph Biden met with Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte of Lithuania “to underscore the strong bilateral relationship” between the two countries and express his gratitude to the Lithuanian people for hosting the Nato Summit. He also emphasised the enduring US commitment to defend every inch of Nato territory.
The president also met with democratic opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya of Belarus to underscore the continued commitment of the United States to defend and advance human rights, including freedom of expression, and free and fair elections in Belarus.
As inflation rises by only 0.2%, White House cheers Bidenomics
President Joe Biden hailed that inflation ticked up only 0.2 per cent in June and had its lowest 12-month increase in more than a year on Wednesday.
The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers showed that inflation rose 0.2 per cent last month after it had only ticked up 0.1 per cent in May, in a sign that inflation is easing up. Meanwhile, the all-items index rose 3 per cent for the past twelve months ending in June, its lowest 12-month increase since March of 2021.
“Good jobs and lower costs: That’s Bidenomics in action,” Mr Biden said in a statement.
