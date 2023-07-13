✕ Close Biden says G7 support for Ukraine ‘will last far into the future’

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the joint declaration of support for Ukraine issued by the G7 countries will “make it clear” that support for Kyiv from the world’s largest democracies “will last long into the future”.

Speaking at the Nato summit in Vilnius following the inaugural meeting of the Nato-Ukraine council, Mr Biden said western nations are making long-term commitments to Ukrainian security assistance while Ukraine continues a process that will lead to full membership in the soon-to-be 31-member bloc.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the outcome of the Nato summit is a “meaningful success for Ukraine,” adding that he is bringing home new security opportunities.

Following the summit, Mr Biden delivered a fiery landmark speech at Vilnius University, telling the crowd of 10,000 that the US and its allies will not waver in support of Ukraine while praising Lithuania and the other Baltic states for their own historical struggles for freedom.

“The defence of freedom is not the work of a day or a year. It’s the calling of our lifetime. Of all time. We are steeled for the struggle ahead. Our unity will not falter I promise you.”