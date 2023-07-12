✕ Close Biden says Ukraine not ‘ready’ for Nato membership

President Joe Biden is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today as world leaders gather for day two of a key Nato summit.

The bilateral meeting, which will take place at 3.45pm local time (8.45am ET) in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, comes after Mr Zelensky slammed Nato leaders in a tweet on Tuesday for not extending membership to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president called the inaction “absurd” while Nato leaders – including Turkey – said they would happily welcome Sweden into the membership.

Last week, Mr Biden approved sending controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine – but also said he thinks Ukraine is “not ready” for membership.

Following the meeting, Mr Biden will deliver a speech to the Nato leaders at 7.45pm local time (12.45pm ET) highlighting how the US and its allies are supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.

This “big speech” was blamed for Mr Biden’s decision to shun a dinner with Nato leaders on Tuesday night, with the White House saying that the 80-year-old president was instead preparing it at his Lithuania hotel.