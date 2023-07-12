Biden news – live: President to meet Zelensky today after skipping Nato leaders dinner over ‘big speech’ prep
Joe Biden blamed prep for Wednesday’s ‘big speech’ for his decision to skip a Nato dinner in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Tuesday night
President Joe Biden is set to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today as world leaders gather for day two of a key Nato summit.
The bilateral meeting, which will take place at 3.45pm local time (8.45am ET) in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, comes after Mr Zelensky slammed Nato leaders in a tweet on Tuesday for not extending membership to Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president called the inaction “absurd” while Nato leaders – including Turkey – said they would happily welcome Sweden into the membership.
Last week, Mr Biden approved sending controversial cluster munitions to Ukraine – but also said he thinks Ukraine is “not ready” for membership.
Following the meeting, Mr Biden will deliver a speech to the Nato leaders at 7.45pm local time (12.45pm ET) highlighting how the US and its allies are supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.
This “big speech” was blamed for Mr Biden’s decision to shun a dinner with Nato leaders on Tuesday night, with the White House saying that the 80-year-old president was instead preparing it at his Lithuania hotel.
Biden arrives at Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center for day two of Nato summit
President Joe Biden has arrived at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center for day two of the Nato summit.
The presidential motorcade pulled up at the site at around 10.15am local time (3.15am ET).
Among the US staff with him was:
- Ambassador Julianne Smith, U.S. Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization
- Jake Sullivan, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs
- Karine Jean-Pierre, Assistant to the President & Press Secretary
- Colin Kahl, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy
- Adam Hodge, NSC Acting Senior Director for Press, National Security Council
Biden skips Nato leadership dinner
President Joe Biden skipped the Nato leadership dinner on Tuesday night in Vilnius, Lithuania, with White House officials citing his busy schedule on his European trip.
The 80-year-old president instead returned to his hotel and was “preparing for a big speech tomorrow, in addition to another day at the summit” US officials told reporters.
Read the Nato communique’s key passage on policy toward Ukraine.
We fully support Ukraine’s right to choose its own security arrangements. Ukraine’s future is in Nato. We reaffirm the commitment we made at the 2008 Summit in Bucharest that Ukraine will become a member of Nato, and today we recognise that Ukraine’s path to full Euro-Atlantic integration has moved beyond the need for the Membership Action Plan. Ukraine has become increasingly interoperable and politically integrated with the Alliance, and has made substantial progress on its reform path. In line with the 1997 Charter on a Distinctive Partnership between Nato and Ukraine and the 2009 Complement, Allies will continue to support and review Ukraine’s progress on interoperability as well as additional democratic and security sector reforms that are required. Nato Foreign Ministers will regularly assess progress through the adapted Annual National Programme. The Alliance will support Ukraine in making these reforms on its path towards future membership. We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met.
Biden not attending Nato leaders dinner
President Joe Biden is not attending tonight’s dinner with Nato leaders.
When asked by the press pool why Mr Biden is not attending, a US official said the president has four full days of official business and is preparing for a big speech tomorrow in addition to another day at the summit.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the dinner.
Nato revamped defence plans against Russian attack after Ukraine invasion
President Joe Biden and his Nato counterparts on Tuesday endorsed the biggest shakeup since the Cold War of the way the military alliance would respond to any attack on its territory by Russia.
Inspired in part by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the highly-secretive defense plans lay out which of the 31 member countries would be called on to respond to an attack anywhere from the Arctic and Baltic Sea regions through the northern Atlantic and south to the Mediterranean and Black Seas.
“Peace in the Euro-Atlantic area has been shattered,” the leaders said in a statement, laying out the twin threats posed by Russia and terrorism. “Together, this family of plans will significantly improve our ability and readiness to deter and defend against any threats, including on short or no notice, and ensure timely reinforcement of all Allies.”
Biden reaffirms commitment to ally Lithuania
Biden thanks Erdogan for his ‘diplomacy and courage'
President Joe thanks President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his “diplomacy and courage” in allowing for Sweden’s accession while the Turkish leader wishes Mr Biden “the best of luck” in his re-election.
Mr Biden laughed: “Well thank you very much. Look forward to meeting you in the next five years.”
Nato says concerned over Iran’s ‘malicious activities' on its territory
Nato allies said on Tuesday they were seriously concerned by Iran’s “malicious activities” within allied territory and called Tehran to stop its military support to Russia, including the supply of drones.
“We call upon Iran to cease its military support to Russia, in particular its transfer of Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) which have been used to attack critical infrastructure, causing widespread civilian casualties,” the 31-member alliance said in a final declaration at a summit in Lithuania.
“We express our serious concern over Iran’s malicious activities within Allied territory.”
