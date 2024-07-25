Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime MinisterBenjamin Netanyahu were unfailingly cordial as the two leaders met in the Oval Office for what may be their last face-to-face talks before Biden leaves office after this year’s presidential election.

Netanyahu, who has spent much of the time since he became Israel’s prime minister in 2009 as a thorn in the side to Democratic presidents for his work to undermine the two-state solution to the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict, praised Biden’s long-standing support for Israel while he and the American leader spoke to reporters ahead of their bilateral talks.

“Mr President, we've known each other for 40 years, and you've known every Israeli prime minister for 50 years ... So from a proud Jewish Zionist to a proud Irish American Zionist, I want to thank you for 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the State of Israel, and I look forward to discussing with you today and working with you in the months ahead on the great issues before us,” Netanyahu said.

Biden replied that he also looked forward to working with the Israeli leader over his final six months in office, and noted that his first meeting with an Israeli leader — with then-prime minister Golda Meir — also included Yitzhak Rabin, then an assistant to Meir.

Rabin, who served as Israel’s head of government from 1974-1977 and regained the prime minister’s post in 1992, was the Israeli leader who signed the landmark peace deal that brought the Palestinian Authority into existence and laid out a roadmap for peace that has largely been ignored by Netanyahu. He was assassinated in 1995 by an Israeli right-wing extremist who was opposed to the peace process.

The relatively civil sit-down between the two leaders, which took place less than 24 hours since Biden delivered a televised speech explaining his decision to stand down from seeking re-election, came the day after Netanyahu addressed the US Congress with a thundering and often bellicose set of remarks in which he condemned pro-Palestinian protesters as “useful idiots” who serve the interests of the Iranian government.

Biden has also spent months unsuccessfully attempting to pressure Netanyahu into moderating his approach to his nearly year-old war on Hamas in hopes of bringing about a deal to return the more than 100 hostages who are still being held by the militant group. Both he and Netanyahu were set to meet with American families of hostages still in captivity later on Thursday.

Yet White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby told reporters the relationship between the two leaders was a “healthy” one.

“By healthy, I mean they're not going to agree on everything. They haven't, through the long political lives that both of them have have enjoyed, always agreed on everything. They come from two different political traditions, but they know one another,” he said.

Kirby added that he believes Biden is “very comfortable” in his relationship with Netanyahu and “the ability that he has to be candid and honest and lay it all out there” in talks with the Israeli leader.