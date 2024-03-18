Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The two leaders spoke by phone on Monday about Israel's current war in Gaza against Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced outrage at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's speech last week calling for new elections in Israel.

The two leaders spoke by phone on Monday about Israel’s current war in Gaza against Hamas after the terror group staged a surprise attack that killed 1,200 people and took multiple hostages, with many still in captivity.

The two also discussed the situation in Rafah. The Biden administration said it did not support Israel’s attack on Rafah “without a credible plan.”

Last week asked Israel for answers after the Israeli Defence Force launched on a United Nations Relief and Works Agency facility that killed an aid worker and injured civilians.

Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu have known each other for decades. In the days after the October 7, Mr Biden visited Israel and has shown strong support for the country. But Mr Netanyahu rebuffed Mr Biden’s calls, telling Fox & Friends “we’re not getting off the gas.”

But last month, Mr Biden said in a press conference that Mr Netanyahu’s response had been “over the top.” The words signaled the first major break with the Israeli government’s response.

Earlier this month, Vice President Kamala Harris also met with Israeli War Cabinet Member Benny Gantz when the former IDF general visited Washington. Mr Gantz also met with senior congressional leaders including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Last week, Mr Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the United States, caused a firestorm in Washington when he called for new elections in Israel.

“The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel,” Mr Schumer said on Thursday. “The Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past.”

Mr Schumer, who as the senior senator from New York represents the state with the most Jewish-Americans in the country, reportedly told the White House about the speech, which Mr Biden praised.

“He made a good speech, and I think he expressed serious concern shared not only by him, but by many Americans,” he said.

Mr Netnayahu criticised Mr Schumer’s words on CNN on Sunday as “totally inappropriate.”

“It’s an inappropriate to go to a sister democracy and try to replace the elected leadership there,” he told host Dana Bash. “That’s something the Israeli public does on its own. We’re not a banana republic.”

The call also focused on efforts to provide aid to Gaza. Earlier this month, the United States announced it would conduct airdrops to assist Gazans amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis. The administration also announced it would build an emergency aid seaport on the coast of Gaza.

Mr Biden has also begun to face criticism from many Democrats. A slice of Democratic primary voters in states including Michigan, Washington State, North Carolina and Minnesota have voted “uncommitted” as a means to express their dissatisfaction with the Biden administration’s support for Israel.